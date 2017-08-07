Fans of Rihanna waited with baited breath for the bad gal to reveal her highly-anticipated outfit for Barbados’ Crop Over Festival. On Instagram Monday (Aug. 7), the wait officially ended, as the musician unveiled her festive get-up via her story and various posts.

The Crop Over Festival in Barbados dates back to the 1780s, originally capping off the ending of a successful sugar cane harvesting season, as the country was the world’s foremost producer of sugar during this time. The festival’s finale is called “Grand Kadooment,” and features food, fun and elaborate costumes.

Adorned in a pink and green headdress, curve-hugging lingerie, multiple body jewels and a vibrant teal wig to cap it off, Rih’s enviable outfit and physique left the Internet positively breathless. Check out the best reactions to her look below.

