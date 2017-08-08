Rihanna apparently really, really knows what she likes. And Diplo’s music isn’t something she’s rather fond of. In a recent interview with GQ, the prominent producer revealed he has relentlessly tried to get the Barbadian singer on some songs—but she has ruthlessly declined.

READ: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Throw Money At Rihanna During Her Shows

He recalled a time he asked her to be on Major Lazer’s “Lean On,” to which she simply replied: “I don’t do house music.” Diplo (né Thomas Wesley Pentz) said it was definitely one those let-me-cover-my-face moments. However, he’s allegedly said in the past that “‘Lean On’ is bigger than any of her songs around the world right now. Why am I even sitting here trying to negotiate?” according to Music Times. But then he tried to downplay it as a misquote.

READ: M.I.A. Accuses Beyonce & Rihanna Of Jocking Her Music And Style

That wasn’t an isolated incident, either. He also reminisced on another time in the studio where Ms. Fenty was blunt on how she felt about his music. “Another time I had a session with her, and Future was also invited,” he continued. “The Weeknd was there. Metro Boomin was there before anybody knew who he was. I was so contact high. Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, Yo, G, I’m leaving unless you let me play her a song. So I played her a song. And she was like, This sounds like a reggae song at an airport. [Laughs] I was like, I’m gonna go kill myself.”

Sadly for Diplo, he hasn’t been able to recover from Rihanna’s read, admitting: “I’m not good at anything specifically.”