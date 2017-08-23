Rihanna’s efforts to overtake global education continues to find new ways to ensure schooling for those who aren’t granted the opportunity. Under the guidance of her Clara Lionel Foundation, the “Diamonds” singer launched “The Dollar Campaign” which will benefit aspiring students in Malawi and those who donate to help send children to school.

READ: Rihanna And OFO Donate Bikes To Girls In Malawi To Combat Transportation Restrictions

According to a press release, the initiative will give those who donate a chance to win a ticket to the third annual Diamond Ball, set to take place in NYC on Sept. 14. Throughout the course of the fundraiser (which will occur from Aug. 23-Sept. 5), one person will be selected as the winner and attend the Diamond Ball alongside a friend. The press release shares that “roundtrip airfare to and from New York City, and one night hotel accommodations,” will also be awarded.

During her acceptance speech for the Humanitarian of the Year accolade at Harvard University, Rihanna called her supporters to assist with giving back. “I want to challenge each of you to make a commitment to help one person, one organization, one situation that touches your heart,” she said. “My grandmother always used to say if you have a dollar there’s plenty to share.”

READ: Rihanna Meets With French President About Her Education Foundation

CLF also breaks down what each donation will provide for children in Malawi:

- Every $1 donated will provide one brick to a school in Malawi

– Every $5 will provide five bricks to a school in Malawi

– Every $10 will provide ten books

– Every $15 will provide a girl with essential school supplies

– Every $20 will provide a month of schooling for a girl

You can donate here.