R.LUM.R Has Released His ‘Afterimage’ EP To The World (Stream)
One of music’s brightest new voices has taken the next step in his career. After riding an impressive wave thanks to his 2016 breakout hit “Frustrated,” R.LUM.R (pronounced R-Lamar) has officially released his new EP, Afterimage, today (Aug. 11).
READ: NEXT: R.LUM.R Is An Artist Unapologetic About His Quirks
His six-track project includes familiar cuts like “Frustrated” and “Love Less,” but encourages new favorites like “Close Enough” and “Learn.” Afterimage’s release comes after the Florida-born artist’s debut late-night performance on Jimmy Kimmel. Press play on the EP on Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud or below.