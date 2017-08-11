One of music’s brightest new voices has taken the next step in his career. After riding an impressive wave thanks to his 2016 breakout hit “Frustrated,” R.LUM.R (pronounced R-Lamar) has officially released his new EP, Afterimage, today (Aug. 11).

His six-track project includes familiar cuts like “Frustrated” and “Love Less,” but encourages new favorites like “Close Enough” and “Learn.” Afterimage’s release comes after the Florida-born artist’s debut late-night performance on Jimmy Kimmel. Press play on the EP on Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud or below.