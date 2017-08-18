Robin Thicke’s girlfriend, April Love Geary, is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Geary, who’s about three months along, revealed the news Thursday night (Aug. 17). While she didn’t confirm the baby’s gender, TMZ reports they’ll be having a girl. Billboard has reached out to Thicke’s rep for comment.

“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday,” Geary wrote on Instagram, where she posted a photo of her sonogram dated Aug. 14. (Robin’s father, the late Alan Thicke, was born on March 1.)

Geary also shared a photo of herself in a bikini, showing off her small baby bump.

“Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut,” she captioned the snapshot.

Thicke, 40, was previously married to Paula Patton, who filed for divorce in 2014; they have one child together, 7-year-old Julian, and have been involved in an ongoing custody battle. Thicke and Geary, 22, have been dating for three years.

See the mom-to-be’s announcement below.

