rolling-stone-apologizes-to-charlamagne-tha-god

Not wanting to take matters to a court of law, RollingStone.com issued a full apology to Power 105.1 host Charlamagne tha God for a story posted July 31.

“Rolling Stone mischaracterized Charlemagne’s position in its original search headline, conflating comments by Lil Duval, a guest on his show, with his own. We sincerely apologize to Charlamagne the God for the error,” the publication wrote.

Last month, author and transgender activist Janet Mock appeared on The Breakfast Club to promote her latest book. While the interview had some awkward and albeit rude moments, it seemed as though the talking heads of the controversial morning show were receptive to Mock. Days later, comic Lil Duval appeared on the show stating he would kill a woman if she revealed later in their relationship that she was trans. Although laughing along with Duval, Charlamagne did say the statement was a hate crime. Following the backlash the show received because of Duval’s comments, Mock wrote a first-person story on Allure condemning Duval’s hateful rhetoric.

RollingStone.com initially published a story with a headline that read “Janet Mock on Charlamagne tha God’s Transphobic Comments.” It was then reported the Black Privilege author drafted a legal document threatening to sue for defamation claiming the title was inaccurate. RollingStone.com then edited the headline to “Janet Mock Speaks Out Following Charlamagne Tha God’s Controversial Morning Show.”

The change still wasn’t good enough for the radio host and RollingStone.com finally issued their apology.