Romeo Santos’ ‘Golden’ Earns Biggest Week Of 2017 For A Latin Studio Album

Romeo Santos notches the largest week for a Latin studio album in 2017, as his third full-length set Golden bows at No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart (dated Aug. 12) with 36,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending July 27, according to Nielsen Music. Of its total, 25,000 were in traditional album sales.

Golden also debuts at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 (notching the singer his third top 10) and No. 1 on the Latin Album Sales chart.

Santos’ previous release, his former Latin Albums chart-topper Formula: Vol. 2, concurrently holds its position at No. 5 on the Top Latin Albums chart with 2,000 units (up 10 percent). The album holds the record for most weeks spent in the top 10 of the chart, with 115. Selena’s Amor Prohibido is second with 111.

Santos also makes a dent on the Hot Latin Songs chart. The singer debuts four songs on the tally, while the new album’s lead single “Imitadora” climbs 7-5. The single also enters the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 91, following “Heroe Favorito” as the second single from the album to hit the chart.

Santos’ other hits to debut on the Hot Latin Songs chart include “Bella y Sensual,” featuring Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee, at No. 19; “Sobredosis,” featuring Ozuna, at No. 27; “Tuyo” at No. 36; and “Perjurio” at No. 47.

