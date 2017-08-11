Boston Rapper Rosewood Bape Links With Zoey Dollaz In Miami For “Bands Comin” Video

Boston zoes know how Miami zoes get down. With seals of approval from Future, DJ Esco and Metro Boomin, Boston’s own Rosewood Bape had to recruit Freebandz signee Zoey Dollaz to throw down on his record “Bands Comin'” — off his debut mixtape ROSEWOOD. When he made moves to hit up the 305, Bape knew he had to reunite with Zoey for the official video.

The North Miami native acts as the perfect host for Bape’s trip to the MIA. After riding around on his own tour of Lil Haiti and downtown Miami, Rosewood speeds off to meet up with Zoey and his crew for a long night posted up in the hottest clubs on South Beach.

Watch Rosewood Bape and Zoey Dollaz turn up in “Bands Comin'” below.