Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty Launches Unisex Clothing Line

It looks like we have another tiny entrepreneur in the making. Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty is only three years old, but apparently the tot has already launched a career in the fashion industry. With the help of her mom Nia Guzman, Royalty has reportedly started her own clothing brand featuring a lot of gear for cool kids like her.

Royalty reportedly had some input in the design of the brand, TMZ reports. The Royalty Brown Clothing brand includes monster graphics, two-piece and one-piece suits, and youth cosmetics (whatever that is). The collection also welcomes customers from infant to toddler. It’s mission is to create clothing “for the fun and energetic kid with an outgoing personality.”

Despite her young age, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Royalty is entering the fashion biz. Guzman previously obtained a trademark for Royalty’s name back in 2016, which includes the rights to the use of her name on everything from youth dresses to one-piece clothing, according to TMZ. More importantly, Royalty probably gets some of her fashion sense from her dad, who has his own brand, Black Pyramid.

There seems to be a lot of pressure on celebrity kids to become entrepreneurs or business-minded from an early age. DJ Khaled’s 9-month-old son, Asahd already “executive produced” a whole album before his first birthday; Swizz Beatz and Alicia Key’s 5-year-old son, Egypt, contributed production on Kendrick Lamar’s 2016 album, untitled unmastered; and Blue Ivy may have prematurely launched a career in rap at the age of four after being featured on a bonus track of JAY-Z’s 4:44. Clearly the rest of us need to step our game up.

You can now shop the Royalty Brown Clothing collection online here.