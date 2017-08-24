A closer look at the type of meat we consume has become a topic of heavy conversation in recent weeks, partly thanks to Netflix’s What the Health documentary. The program takes an extensive look at the health-altering changes that meat consumption can bring, like diabetes and cancer. Some viewers decided to begin a plant-based diet in order to change the possible course of their health.

Enters Russell Simmons, Mya and Waka Flocka Flame, three advocates for a vegan lifestyle. The music industry heavyweights hosted a “Vegan Roundtable” in partnership with PETA to share what made them give up meat for good, and how their bodies responded positively to the dietary change.

“I was fat, I had stretch marks…I just got tired of it,” Waka Flocka said. Once his new eating habits started to set in, he had a continuous surge of energy. “I got on stage, I felt better. My attitude was better. Everything about me was better.”

R&B singer Mya also revealed that her family’s history with certain diseases encouraged her to go vegan. “I was awakened to things that my parents didn’t know,” she said. “I was raised on pork… steak, chicken, everything… And everyone in my family pretty much of the older generation has diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, cancer. My mother is a two-time cancer survivor.”

Other artists who are vegan include YG, André 3000 and Jhené Aiko.

View the full sit-down below.