Saba Remixes Jamila Woods’ “Emerald Street”

Saba took another crack at Jamila Woods’ silky smooth HEAVN track “Emerald Street.” He was featured on the original version, but flipped the song into a new tune all together.

The diverse Chicago bred artist brings the song into a more energized realm with a complete reworking of the Peter Cottontale production. We dig it.

Saba recently announced ‘John Walt Day’ in honor of the fallen friend and family member John Walt aka DinnerWithJohn. The concert will benefit Chicago youth and is set for Nov. 25th at House of Blues.

John Walt Day will mark the launch of the John Walt Foundation, which aims to work with and provide opportunities and funds for young Chicago artists.

