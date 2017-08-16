Saba Remembers His Chicago Roots On “There You Go”

It’s been a minute since Saba blessed fans with solo music. But that all changed today (Aug. 16) after the Chicago native released the soulful record, “There You Go.”

Produced by Daoud as well as Saba, the rookie rapper remanences over his long-lost buddies back in the Chi. Saba’s rapid flow over tearful and jazz-influenced instrumentals give life to his surreal stories of growing pangs.

“I’m a independent young black men/I’m at yo head that’s a CAT scan/Not here to kick it no Jack Chan/Random shoutout to my black fans

Listening to it and yelling out pivot/I’m partially studious, partially ignorant/I’m not here for the 15 minutes/All my team is winning, Imma need a minute,” raps Saba.

Just last week, Saba released the music visuals for “World In My Hands,” a song from 2016’s Bucket List Project. Also, fans can catch Saba on the road this fall on his European tour.

Stream “There You Go” below.