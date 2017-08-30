A week hasn’t even gone by and Sam Dew has already bumped his new music offering from one to two. After sharing “Runner” last Friday (Aug. 25), the Chicago-born, Atlanta-raised singer has freed up his newest single, “Remember.” In this song, he runs back through his memories with a certain special someone over spacey, funk-tinged production.

READ: Photo Diary: Sam Dew’s First AfroPunk Fest Was A Sensory Overload

Just three days ago, he and fellow singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff accepted an MTV Video Music Award for Best Collaboration on behalf of Taylor Swift and ZAYN. He and Antonoff had co-written the aforementioned duo’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” So clearly, Sam’s future is pretty bright.

Press play on “Remember” up top.