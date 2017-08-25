Ahead of his AfroPunk Festival appearance in Brooklyn this weekend (Aug. 27), Sam Dew drops off some brand new tunes. He runs right back to an irresistible lover on his latest track “Runner.”

The singer-songwriter, who has penned hits for Wale, Rihanna and Mary J. Blige, croons over a hauntingly catchy R&B beat. In the song, he sings about how his relationship with this woman was written in the stars. As the song goes on, heavy instrumentals begin to envelope the Chicago musician in a loaded-yet-sonically beautiful way.

“Gotta face facts,” he says, as the background music becomes more warped and distorted. “I always come back, back to you.”

Dew released his Damn Sue EP in 2015, and we’re hoping more music is on the way soon. He will be performing at AfroPunk 2017 in NYC this coming weekend (Aug. 26, 27) as well as in Atlanta’s version of the festival in October.