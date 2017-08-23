Samsung is not letting the past define its future. Six years after the release of its first model and one year after the unfortunate recall of its previous model, Samsung Mobile is back with the Galaxy Note8.

Standing tall at 6.3 inches of Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, the sleek device is said to nestle comfortably in any busy hand looking to multitask without having to scroll endlessly. With its new App Pair feature, users will be able to link two of their most used apps, select them from the curved Edge panel and open them up simultaneously in the multi-window mode.

With one 8-megapixel Smart AutoFocus front-facing camera and two 12-megapixel cameras in the rear, Samsung’s often-favored device for mobile photography steps it up a notch by including one wide-angle lens–which has a Dual Pixel sensor with rapid auto-focus –and one telephoto lens with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

To take more advantage of the paired camera aspect, its Dual Capture mode will allow users to take one close-up shot from the telephoto lens and one wide-angle shot that shows the entire background, giving visually creative users more options when attempting to capture the perfect shot despite environment lighting. Its Live Focus feature reportedly lets users take their photography another step forward and control the depth of field for the background image.

“From the Infinity Display to the new and improved S Pen, to the powerful dual camera, Note8 lets people do things they never thought were possible.” – DJ Koh, president of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

Known for its functional stylus known as the S Pen, the Note’s newly upgraded tool also returns with a finer tip and improved pressure sensitivity, allowing users to send animated, fun and handwritten Live Messages, jot down personal notes-to-self with the device’s screen off memo features, translate words and sentences to one of 71 languages and more.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Samsung Mobile

Like the Samsung Galaxy 7, water and dust resistance are added for those less-than clean and dry situations. The Note8’s Fast Wireless Charging feature is improved with the advanced wireless charge5 capability for those quick, convenient charges sans ports or wires. Speaking of ports, the headphone jack is alive and well and will allow music lovers to traditionally plug into their device when listening to a playlist.

For those wary of the device’s 3,300 mAh battery, each Note8’s power source undergoes Samsung’s 8-Point Battery Safety Check process and gets re-tested from the third-party expert, Underwriters Laboratories (UL).

With midnight black and orchid gray as the two offered colorways, the Galaxy Note8 will be available for pre-order at midnight on Thursday, August 24 in the United States at Samsung.com.

Mobile carriers like AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless will begin carrying the Galaxy Note8 in stores on Friday, September 15, 2017. Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are also among the listed retailers selling the new device.

Those who purchase a Samsung Galaxy Note8 between August 24, 2017 and September 24, 2017 will get their choice of a free Samsung Gear 360 camera (valued at $229.99) or a free Galaxy Foundation kit with Samsung 128GB EVO+ memory card and Fast Wireless Charging Convertible (retailed at $189.98).

For more information on the Galaxy Note8 and its accessories, visit Samsung.com/us/promotions.