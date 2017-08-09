Stream Sean Price’s Posthumous ‘Imperius Rex’ Album
Duck Down celebrates the life of Sean Price with the release of his first posthumous album, Imperius Rex. The proud Brooklyn rapper was working on a new project before his untimely passing, and his team wanted to make sure his vision came to fruition. It has been two years since the rap community lost the outspoken — and hilarious — wordsmith.
The new 16-song project features assistance from his close friends MF DOOM, Raekwon, Styles P, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Buckshot, Smif-N-Wessun and Prodigy (RIP).
Imperius Rex is available now on all streaming platforms and special edition packages are available at Duck Down’s online store.