Duck Down celebrates the life of Sean Price with the release of his first posthumous album, Imperius Rex. The proud Brooklyn rapper was working on a new project before his untimely passing, and his team wanted to make sure his vision came to fruition. It has been two years since the rap community lost the outspoken — and hilarious — wordsmith.

The new 16-song project features assistance from his close friends MF DOOM, Raekwon, Styles P, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Buckshot, Smif-N-Wessun and Prodigy (RIP).

Imperius Rex is available now on all streaming platforms and special edition packages are available at Duck Down’s online store.