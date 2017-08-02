Abraham Quintanilla, brother of the late Selena Quintanilla, is on the Top 10 Most Wanted August list in Corpus Christi, Texas. The 53-year-old has been charged for contempt of court and nonpayment of child support, according to a Facebook post from the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office.

Also known as A.B., Quintanilla reportedly has eight children and is still at large, having deleted all of his social media accounts. The department is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the 10 felony offenders.

A.B. was a member of his sister’s group Selena y Los Dinos before the “Queen of Tejano” was tragically murdered at 23 by ex-employee Yolanda Saldívar.