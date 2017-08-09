Serena Williams Says Childbirth Will Make Her A “Real Woman”

CREDIT: Getty Images

Iconic athlete Serena Williams was under fire on social media for saying that once she gives birth to her newborn child, she’ll consider herself a “real woman.”

“I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth],” Williams told Stellar Magazine in a new interview. “I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It’s going to be something incredibly impressive to go through.” The 23-time Grand Slam Champion and fiancee Alexis Ohanian will reportedly welcome their bundle of joy in September.

 

The backlash comes from Williams’ belief that giving birth defines being a real woman, as many women choose not to give birth or are unable to have children.

“So, in your view, I’m not a real woman because I CHOSE not to have children? #ChooseYourWordsCarefully,” wrote one Twitter user, while another commented “Didn’t know I had to have a baby to be a ‘real woman’..thanks for letting me know @serenawilliams.”

Williams has not responded to the backlash. What do you think?

