In the early hours of Monday morning (Aug. 14), a destructive mudslide swallowed homes and other properties in Regent, a town near Freetown, the country’s capital, CNN reports. Torrential downpours and flooding claimed the lives of over 200 people and left more than 2,000 residents homeless.

“The mudslide swept down from the hills on the outskirts of Freetown early this morning and spared nothing in its path,” Save the Children’s Sierra Leone Country Director Sasha Ekanayake said. “Houses are buried and entire families are missing, including children.”

Per The Guardian, Red Cross representative Foray K. Marah said the city’s “central hospital” continues to manage the overflow of people needing medical attention. “The other big problem is that many people have been left homeless and need shelter, clothing, blankets,” Marah said. “We’re trying to do what we can. We’ll see how things continue to play out over the day. For now, we’re helping to collect the dead.”

Since the beginning of July, Freetown has accumulated 41 inches of rain, CNN notes. The country’s government issued a state of emergency.

Pray for Sierra Leone 💔 wow 😣 https://t.co/fH4kJzRkfP — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) August 14, 2017

Disaster in Freetown Sierra Leone. the Floods are wrecking properties and killing people #PrayForSierraLeone pic.twitter.com/cC8wH3VxJt — CoolLe (@KuleVeZaka) August 14, 2017

Over 200 people dead from the floods and mudslide in Freetown. Pray For Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 pic.twitter.com/vURfiXmsdG — OneTribeMag™ (@OneTribeMag) August 14, 2017