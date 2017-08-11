Saudi Arabian Singer Arrested For Dabbing On Stage

Abdallah Al Shahani, a Saudi Arabian singer, was reportedly arrested for hitting the dab on stage during a performance.

According to The Straits Times, the singer wrote an apology to his fans regarding performing the outlawed move.

“I am most apologetic to our honourable government and my dear president for the spontaneous movement I made in the Ta’if Festival,” he wrote on Aug. 6. “Please accept my apology.”

The dance move has reportedly been banned from the country, as Saudi Arabian authorities deem the move to be a reference to drug use. A Twitter post on the country’s National Committee for Narcotics Control’s page says that the move is not allowed in order “to educate everyone about the bold rise young people and society (and a warning) of [sic] tradition.”