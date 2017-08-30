Singer-Songwriter Tweet Hospitalized For Blood Clots In Lungs

Fans are sending nothing but love and prayers to R&B’s Tweet, who is currently in the hospital battling a pulmonary embolism.

READ How Tweet Rediscovered Life, Love & Clarity With ‘Charlene’

Baltimore pastor Jamal Bryant made the news public on social media early Wednesday (Aug. 30). The singer has suffered blood clots in her lungs, known as a pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis, which occurs in the leg or arm. Bryant, who announced his relationship with the singer in 2016, mentioned the singer-songwriter also has blood clots in her right arm.

ALERT!!! I need your prayers for @tweet_ She's been admitted in hospital for blood clots in both lungs & right arm! Doctors can't trace it but God is a healer! Prayer still works… A post shared by jamalhbryant (@jamalhbryant) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Tweet has continued to make music over the years with the 2016 release of Charlene and contributions to Solange’s Grammy-winning album, A Seat At The Table. She also recently delivered another stellar performance at this year’s Essence Music Festival.

Speaking to VIBE last year, the singer was thrilled to share her growing relationship with her faith. “God is definitely the one to bring me out of some messed up situations and sometimes when I didn’t even want to be here,” she said.

“It’s a whole lot of things that go on that will mess with your confidence so I knew I had to be strong enough to come back and endure, I had to have God and walk in his will to be able to do it.”

This is a developing story.

READ 15 Years Later, Tweet’s ‘Southern Hummingbird’ Is Still Deserving