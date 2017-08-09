Sisterhood of Hip-Hop’s star lyricist Siya has been on quite a run dropping quality music in 2017, including her new album 383 – For Roosevelt and her previous work Siya vs. Siya. Now, she finally gives us the visuals to her newest single from 383, “Better.”

Siya gives us one of the more introspective tracks from the album as she takes a moment to reflect on overcoming her struggles. She sits poolside under the beaming California sun as she wades in her truest glory, all smiles (above).

Previously, the openly queer rapper pulled out her lyrical razor blade on the snakes and schemers of the world on her Troopnastyy assisted banger, “Culture Vultures”. It’s a sharp contrast from her newer track as the duo flexes their Latin and New York roots, bodying the track both in English and Spanish.

Siya’s new album, 383 – For Roosevelt is out now on iTunes and all streaming services. Check it out here.