Afropunk Brooklyn is officially going to be fire. Just a couple of weeks ahead of the Aug. 2017 event, the festival organizers announced that Solange will officially be performing in the New York area.

Solange will reportedly headline the first day of the 2-day festival. Other musical guests include: SZA, Sampha, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Raphael Saadiq, Willow Smith, Kaytranada, and more.

The Brooklyn festival is the second installment of Afropunk that the “F.U.B.U.” singer will be performing at. Earlier in May 2017, it was announced that she was locked in to perform at Afropunk Atlanta alongside Willow Smith and Danny Brown.

Since the release of her Grammy Award-winning album, A Seat At The Table, Solange has booked a number of headlining shows. In addition to her most recent concert at the Panorama Festival, the singer has also rocked the stages at the FYF Festival and Broccoli City Festival.

Afropunk Brooklyn will reportedly kick off on Aug. 26, and conclude on Aug. 27. You can take a look at the complete lineup and learn more about ticket sales here.