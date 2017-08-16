Like most of the country, Solange is outraged by the white supremacists and Nazis that have been parading around and masking their hatred as free speech, and Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn their behavior. So following the recent terrorist events in Charlottesville, the songstress has decided that enough is enough. Solange reportedly deleted her Twitter account on Aug. 15, but not before she shared one, final post, denouncing the “racist ugly a** f**k bois.”

Solange didn’t hold anything back in her post. After announcing her decision to “dip” from Twitter, the “F.U.B.U” artist shared her thoughts on the current political and social climate. “Been trying to practice self preservation during this time and not give racist ugly a** f**k bois who reek of citronella my energy, so that I can preserve my spirit to perform this album,” Solange wrote. “F**k white supremacist. F**k Nazis. F**k your stale a** bland a** monuments. F**k asking folks to be graceful.” The “bland a** monuments” she’s referring to is the Lincoln Memorial, which was vandalized with explicit graffiti.

After Solange deleted her account, she posted this on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Z0AzuZK4ii — petty labelle (@damourhaine) August 16, 2017

Solange also discussed her concern for her 12-year-old son, Daniel Julez Smith Jr., who recently started a new school. “My son’s first day of school has been in the midst of these bullsh*t images that still tell him this system was built to be against him,” she explained. “How mofos supposed to have a fresh start with education, seeing this sh*t? Thinking about demanding he not be required to take ‘American History’ because its deep dark rooted ugliness continues to live right now, right before our eyes.”

Solange isn’t the only one who has spoken out against racism. John Legend, Ava DuVernay, Van Jones, Questlove, and several other celebrities and influencers have expressed their distaste with the events in Charlottesville and Trump’s leadership (or lack thereof). Meanwhile, in la la land, Trump has delegated the guilt to “both sides,” suggesting the imaginary “alt-left,” is just as responsible for the violence as the “alt-right.”

