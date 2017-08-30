Solange announced a special concert to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Grammy winner will be donating all proceeds from the show to Houston relief efforts.

The concert takes place at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston on September 28, Solo revealed via Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 30).

“I will be doing a special ‘Orion’s Rise’ show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief,” she wrote. “I’m committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love.”

She also added another show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. In honor of her hometown of Houston’s third ward, Solange will be donating $3 from each ticket to “Hurricane Harvey relief in the area.”

….alsoooo my heart exploded when I found out how quickly radio city, greek theatre, and kennedy center sold out🌹 so we have added another radio city show, and to honor my hometown neighborhood #thirdward, $3 from every ticket sale will go directly to Hurricane Harvey relief in the area. thanks for all of your support! A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

The Houston native adds to a roster of celebrities leading donation efforts in the aftermath of the catastrophic flood, which has claimed at least 30 lives so far, and left Port Arthur and Beaumont, Texas “under water” as it headed southeast towards Louisiana.

The downgraded tropical depression hit Louisiana early Wednesday, a day after the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina made landfall.

