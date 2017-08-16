South Florida Rapper SIN Curves The Lames On His New Song “In My Lane”

SIN has been heavy on his grind over the last couple of years, and doesn’t plan to steer off course anytime soon. After releasing loosies like “Pass You By(e),” the Broward County resident has isolated himself to prevent all negativity from getting in his path with his new song “In My Lane.”

“The song is a full dive into where I’m at mentally today,” SIN said in an email. “It’s a full dive into my mind, how I’m separating myself from everything, and advancing in my own lane with my own sound.”

READ: Premiere: Rapper SIN Aims To Wake Everyone Up With His “You Sleep” Video

On the record produced by CityOfficial, SIN acknowledges the changes going on around him yet refuses to let the switch up affect his grind. The Rhode Island native remains unfazed as he shifts gears to gain maximum speed in his own lane.