Rep. Maxine Waters, better known as Queen Maxine or Auntie Maxine, was one of the rightful recipients at this year’s Black Girls Rock ceremony. Donning an off-the shoulder calf-length tangerine dress, the California Democratic representative was met with a standing ovation before giving her powerful acceptance speech and reminding audience members and viewers at home why we love her.

“I don’t care how big you are, I don’t care how high you are, If you come for me, I’m coming for you!” Waters said.

It seemed as if most people either forgot about the 79-year-old’s speech she gave on Sunday or were in support she received the social humanitarian award, but as always someone had to represent for the haters. In this case the negativity didn’t come from a Tiki torch bearing alt-right demonstrator.

This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 minutes: https://t.co/PY1N5GgxuQ — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) August 24, 2017

Stacey Dash–who continuously proves she’s in character as Dion from Clueless–referred to the seasoned politician as a “buffoon” and alleged Waters’ recent fame is calculated. The few people who pay any attention to 50-year-old Dash quickly reminded her how unimportant her comment is.

Speaking of 15 mins? Hmmm — Mark Holmes (@mrholmes50) August 24, 2017

We’re almost certain Rep. Waters won’t take time out of her day to respond much less acknowledge Dash’s comments because, well, Waters actually has a job.