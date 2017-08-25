When all else fails, blame the intern. Stacey Dash is defending herself after a tweet appeared on her account Thursday (Aug. 24) calling Rep. Maxine Waters (D.-Calif.) a “corrupt media buffoon.”

The comment was in response to a BET.com article sharing Waters’ Black Girls Rock speech, which aired on the cable network earlier in the week.

“This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 minutes,” the tweet read.

On Friday (Aug. 25), Dash clarified that the post was from an alleged intern, even though she’s no fan of Waters.

“Let me clarify that an intern wrongly used ‘buffoon’ in a recent tweet,” she wrote. “I don’t need to be disrespectful to disagree.”

To further explain her feelings about the 79-year-old Congresswoman, Dash tweeted a January blog post where she claims Waters worked to “extend her fifteen minutes of fame” by calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

She also responded to tweets suggesting that she’s not acting “black” enough.

Calls for me to “be black, act black” or “rejoin the black race” are endemic of people blinded by the left strategy of self-segregation. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) August 25, 2017

The Clueless star has etched a new career of sorts in political commentary. But after getting booted from Fox News last year, Dash’s controversial views have mostly been regulated to social media and her personal blog.

Check below for reactions to her intern tweet.

How can Stacey Dash have an intern when she don’t have a damn job?? — Auntie Savage (@ladyvenoms) August 25, 2017

So we are supposed to believe Stacey Dash has an “intern” as newly promoted shift manager at Burger World? pic.twitter.com/Ye68BMyIOm — Comedian The DA (@ComedianTheDA) August 26, 2017

The funniest thing about this tweet is Stacey Dash thinking we’ll believe she has an intern. https://t.co/DOK3ze0zti — Zigg (@ZGAplease) August 25, 2017

Stacey Dash has an intern? I didn’t even know she had a job. — Just ME (@michelledge) August 25, 2017

