Starbucks Fights Fake Ad Targeting Undocumented Immigrants

Over the weekend, an online community over at 4chan reached new levels of trolling when it unanimously decided to launch a bogus Starbucks campaign aimed at targeting undocumented immigrants.

CREDIT: BuzzFeed

Said Starbucks ads declared Aug. 11 “Dreamer Day,” encouraging undocumented individuals to stop by their nearest location to receive a 40 percent discount. According to BuzzFeed, detractors called bullsh*t and warned others not to spread the misinformation.

CREDIT: BuzzFeed

The goal was to gather as many of these unidentified persons at a specified location so that ICE can then swoop in and apprehend them, with one commenter dubbing “Dreamer Day” the best label because “liberals love that term down here in Socal,” reports BuzzFeed.

CREDIT: BuzzFeed

Another commenter called the whole thing a “good publicity scare,” even if the campaign didn’t work out as planned. Starbucks responded over Twitter saying, “This is completely false. Starbucks is not sponsoring any such event. Please do not spread misinformation.”