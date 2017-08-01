At the top of July, Nashville rapper Starlito released his Hot Chicken album, which came just three months after the release of the Step Brothers 3 project with Don Trip. On the 19-track project, MobSquad Nard shows up on three songs. And today (Aug. 1), Vibe.com premieres the brand-new music visuals to the MobSquad Nard–assisted “Family to Feed.”

In the McCain Merren– and Jermaine Shute–directed visuals, Starlito and MobSquad Nard enjoy good food as well as the love and comfort of family and friends in Starlito’s home city of Nashville.

MobSquad Nard, a Jacksonville, Fla., native, is signed to Cinematic Music Group but has close ties to Starlito. So keep your eyes on MobSquad Nard.

Watch the video above.