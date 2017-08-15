London’s Stefflon Don has been compared to many, but none of her contemporaries can do what she does. Equipped with endless flows and the ability to morph her voice to fit any track, the rhymeslinger debuted a new French Montana–assisted single late last week. Dubbed “Hurtin’ Me,” the track showcases her Jamaican influences and sharp lyricism.

Stefflon released her stellar Real Ting mixtape back in 2016. Since then, she has gone on to sign with Universal for her own V-IV London imprint.

“Hurtin’ Me” is available now all on streaming platforms.