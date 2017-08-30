Stormzy experienced a number of highs and lows this year, but the bumps in the road just make his victories that much more sweeter.

This week, the South London rapper returns with his music video for the Kehlani-assisted, “Cigarettes and Cush.” After the law catches wind of his weed operation, they attempt to turn his girlfriend into a traitor, but the two end up pulling a fast one on the popo.

“When I don’t answer my phone/And yeah, I double back on my words at times/But please don’t start with that tone, ’cause girl/I love you, you know, but I can’t be there/But when I get home, just roll my weed, yeah/What’s mine is yours, give you space to breathe here,” raps Stormzy on the song.

Watch the rapper evade the feds in his “Cigarettes and Cush” video below.

