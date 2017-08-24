R. Marcos Taylor, the actor who played Suge Knight in 2015’s Straight Outta Compton, is reportedly facing criminal charges, The Grio reports.

Taylor allegedly punched two people at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Green Brook, New Jersey. The scuffle began after Taylor engaged in an argument with the restaurant’s manager and reportedly punched the man in the face, according to TMZ.

He was then reportedly dragged out of the restaurant, which subsequently sparked another incident where he punched a woman on the side of her head. The 40-year-old said he was only acting in self-defense after he was allegedly jumped in the eatery’s parking lot. After that, he “tossed” an employee from the restaurant.

This isn’t an isolated incident. In May, Taylor was arrested in Miami after reportedly assaulting a security guard at a Sunny Isles beach resort, The Miami Herald states.

He is now facing one count of criminal mischief, one count of disorderly conduct and four counts of assault.