Stranger Things fans still have a little more than a two months until the beloved show’s second season returns to Netflix. But as the clock continues to wind down, they’ll be happy to find out that the series has been renewed for a third season. The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed the news on Monday (Aug. 21) in a new interview with Vulture.

While it will be great to see Eleven and her friends back on the small screen, the creators revealed they are planning to end the chapter after its fourth installment. “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross Duffer said.

The Duffers also dished on the sci-fi series’ second season. “I told Matt, ‘I don’t want to call it season two, I just want it to feel like a movie sequel,'” Ross said. “If you have a successful movie, No. 2 is always a little bit bigger.”

As for the third and unconfirmed fourth seasons, the two weren’t so forthcoming with what’s to come. But they did suggest they would continue to develop storylines that keep fans on their toes. “We just have to keep adjusting the story,” Matt said. “Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.” “They’re going to have to get the fuck out of this town! it’s ridiculous!” Ross added.

The second season of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 27.