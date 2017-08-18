Suicide isn’t an easy subject to discuss, but Styles P and his wife Adjua Styles shared an enlightening take on coping with their daughter’s death in an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club Wednesday (Aug. 16).

“As much as you think that they’re telling you everything, you don’t know everything,” Adjua said when asked if their daughter battled depression.

Tai Styles, 19 committed suicide two years ago, and according to her parents, there were no immediate signs that she would take her own life.

“We were extremely close,” she continued. “I had her on the brink of 19. When she committed suicide she was living on her own, and I feel within my heart that if I was around…[I would’ve] been her safe haven.”

“She felt very alone,” Adjua explained. “She was going through a break up at that time with her girlfriend. It was a culmination of all of these emotions at that time, it wasn’t thought out obviously.”

“If we knew she was depressed she would’ve been home with us,” the LOX rapper said. “Some things you can’t see because people won’t tell you. We all deal with depression on some sort of level, but with suicide it’s often like [people assume] the person’s depressed.”

In regards to her death, Styles P added, “It’s something you’ll never get over because your child is not there. You expect your child to burry you, not to burry your child.”

On another note, Styles also speaks on his juice bar, health in hip-hop, Charlottesville, and how his wife inspired him to change his eating habits.

Peep the full interview above.

