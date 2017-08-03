Suge Knight’s name has resurfaced yet again following a possible charge that could land him back in court. According to TMZ, the Death Row Records co-founder was indicted for reportedly aiming death threats at famed director F. Gary Gray.

The incident reportedly occurred months before Knight was caught on camera barreling down the late Terry Carter with his vehicle. That incident happened in close proximity to the set of Straight Outta Compton, which Gray served as director. TMZ adds that Knight seemingly threatened the Furious 8 visionary because he wasn’t pleased with his portrayal in the N.W.A. biopic.

“On or about August 8, 2014, Suge … threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray,” a piece of the document reads. Knight is currently on trial for the death of Carter, who was a known associate of Knight’s.

The 52-year-old’s arraignment for this new outcome will take place on Thursday (Aug. 3). The date for the murder trial is Jan. 8, 2018.