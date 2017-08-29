Hurricane Harvey’s impact has stunned the nation, but it holds a different feeling in the hearts of the thousands who lived through a similar tragedy during Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago.

The national disasters have overlapped in several ways. Its anniversary falls during Harvey’s period in Texas, where it has left 14 dead and tens of thousands in peril. Some of them include those who fled New Orleans in 2005 to build a new home in Houston.

Speaking to CBS News Tuesday (Aug. 29) two victims of Katina shared their feeling of “déjà vu” in the midst of Hurricane Harvey. “Survival. Survival and just staying patient and just waiting and just kind of ride it out,” Dominick Robinson said. “That’s all you can pretty much do with these hurricanes is pretty much sit tight and ride it out.”

Robinson is currently one of the many temporarily housed at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center after he fled once again from his Houston home in a rescue boat. “Pretty much the same thing, you know? It’s pretty much the same thing,” he added.

Over a million people were forced out of New Orleans during Katrina with 250,000 taking shelter in Houston. Reports claim 40,000 stayed in the city permanently. Katrina victim Rachel Allen didn’t lose her house again like she did in New Orleans, but she tells the outlet she’s devastated over Hurricane Harvey’s power.

“It’s devastating to watch on the news, and even though everything you see is just terrible, you find yourself not being able to pull away from the TV,” she said. “Just a very similar experience this time around as well.”

Predictions for Harvey’s impact don’t exceed Katrina’s, but help is still needed. Google has created an evacuation resource map that highlights available shelters while celebrities and musicians like Kevin Hart, Lady Antebellum, Chris Brown and Steve Harvey have pledged up to $100,000 in aid for victims. You can donate through Google here.

