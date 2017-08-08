After dropping his Cash Money debut 2 Soon back in May, rapper Sy Ari Da Kid has been keeping himself busy in the studio cooking up new chunes under Birdman’s imprint. Now he’s ready to show the world what he’s been up to.

At the top of this week (Aug. 7), Sy Ari dropped the first single off his forthcoming project 2 Weeks No Diss. With producer TEAUXNY behind the boards, Sy Ari spits somber bars about making time for the things he likes and staying true to his own “vices” over a R&B-inspired trap instrumental.

Look out for 2 Weeks No Diss coming soon, and stream Sy Ari Da Kid’s “Vices” below.