Syd Teases ‘Always Never Home’ Project With New Song, “Bad Dream/No Looking Back”
Syd sent the Internet (no, not her group) into a frenzy on Monday (Aug 21) when she shared a new record, “Bad Dream/No Looking Back,” while simultaneously announcing the release date for a “feature soundtrack.” She calls the mysterious project Always Never Home, and promises that it will be out on September 8.
Producers Gwen Bunn while Ricci Riera both contributed production to the dreamy track, the sounds propel the singer/producer’s emotional lyrics to center stage as she ponders on her lover’s touch.
Syd released her Fin album earlier this year to rave reviews across the board.
Always Never Home drops September 8th
— syd (@internetsyd) August 21, 2017