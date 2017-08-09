Is Syd Working On New Music With Kelly Rowland?

Kelly Rowland stopped by Beats 1 to chat with Kosine of Da Internz about her upcoming musical endeavors. Fans of The Internet will love to know that the R&B singer will be working with the group’s front woman, Syd.

READ: Syd Shares Her Favorite Unreleased Song, “Treading Water”

“Syd’s voice just sucks you in,” Rowland said of the Fin musician. “Everything about her is just so effortless. I love working with her in the studio. I think I played that song [“Girl”] at least a thousand times. It makes me feel sexy, feminine, and easy.”

This will be Rowland’s first solo LP since 2013’s Talk A Good Game, and she said she is looking forward to continue growing as an artist, especially in regards to becoming a mother. Since having her son Titan, Rowland says she is realizing what she really needs to sing about.

“Right after I had my son I didn’t know what I wanted to talk about. I just found this place and found a groove and everything started to pop into place,” she explained. “I’m really excited. I’m not in my 20s, but I’m not in my 50s. I’m in this really glorious time where I’m receiving a lot of information and I feel like I have to give that back out too. That’s more than enough to talk about. My theme is the extraordinary simple life of me. It’s a really colorful, beautiful record so far.”

READ: Kelly Rowland Shares Thoughts On Potential Destiny’s Child Biopic

Listen to her entire interview below.