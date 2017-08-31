And just like that, SZA’s leveling up to new career heights. Ever since her debut album made a splash on the internet, fans and celebrity friends have been sharing covers of their favorite Ctrl songs, and dance routines are sure to get their fare share of spotlight. Now, however, one of the most well known college marching bands has added her fan favorite song to their performance catalogue.

Florida A&M University’s Marching 100 band put their spin on SZA’s “The Weekend.” ThankGod4Cody, a key producer on the album, caught wind of the footage and posted in on Instagram, humbled by hearing his work transcend the life-changing album.

Florida A&M University’s marching band covering The Weekend by SZA Produced by TG4C 🙏🏾! 😰 I was in the marching band at Southwind Middle brah lol (s/o Mr. Bell), so to see a real live ass marching band covering some music I produced is very very crazy for me! 😰 A post shared by TG4C (@thankgod4cody) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Aside from FAMU’s feat, bands have a known knack for memorializing the year’s most popular tunes and flipping them into football game jam sessions. Take what Southern University’s Human Jukebox band and Dancing Dolls did with Drake’s “Controlla” last year.

Here’s to all the dope covers sure to pop up this homecoming season.