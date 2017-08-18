SZA’s CTRL Tour Postponed Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

The launch of SZA’s CTRL Tour has been pushed back “due to unforeseen circumstances,” a rep for the singer confirms.

READ: Khalid Delivers Expressive Acoustic Medley Of SZA’s “Love Galore” & “The Weekend”

The first three dates — Richmond, Va., Washington, DC, and New Haven, Conn. — have been postponed.Fillmore Silver Spring, the venue she was scheduled to play Thursday night (Aug’ 17), announced the cancelation of the concert on Twitter earlier in the day.

Due to unforeseen occurrences the @SZA show scheduled for tonight is being postponed. The rescheduled date will be announced shortly. — FillmoreSilverSpring (@FillmoreSS) August 17, 2017

Ticket holders for the Richmond date can attend a show on the new date of Aug. 21. Rescheduled dates for the other two stops are in the works but not yet announced.

SZA’s trek will now begin on Sunday (Aug. 20) at Fete Music Hall in Providence, R.I. The CTRL Tour, in support of her debut album of the same name, is set to bring her across the U.S. over the next few months.

READ: SZA Blames ‘CTRL’ Delays On Record Label Taking Away Her Hard Drive

This article was originally published on Billboard.