Kevin Hart took to social media Monday (Aug. 28) and challenged his celebrity friends to match his $25,000 donation to help those displaced due Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

A few hours later, Hart hopped on social media again to say he doubled his original donation to $50,000 and called out a few more of A-Lister friends including Chris Paul and all of the Houston Rockets to offer assistance. The first to respond to the call was rapper T.I. who agreed to donate $25,000, but not to the Red Cross.

They say Faith without works is DEAD!!!! We ALL need to WORK on coming together & utilizing our resources collectively to do some meaningful shit to people who need US more than ever!!! @kevinhart4real salute for responding with a challenge that WE ALL NEED TO ANSWER!!!! #Pray4Houston #USorELSE A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Shortly after, Chris Brown responded to Hart’s call and donated $100,000, but captioned that his money will where it’s needed the most.

❤️ AND IM SKEPTICAL ABOUT RED CROSS SO MY DONATION WILL GO TO THE PEOPLE! A post shared by 🌕 #P&A #QUESTIONS iTunes (@chrisbrownofficial) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

“I’m skeptical about Red Cross, so my donation will go to the people.” the Royalty singer wrote.

DJ Khaled also gave $50,000 to the Red Cross while talk show host Wendy Williams donated $25,000 to the organization. “I join Kevin Hart in helping the people in Houston and everyone affected by this tragedy,” Williams wrote. “My heart goes out to you.”

Good job, everyone.