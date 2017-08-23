Over the past couple of years, T-Pain has made it his mission to part ways from his auto-tune vocals and focus more on his true and original sound. Now, the artist just announced his plans to embark on the Acoustic Tour with rising star, Smino.

“Hitting the road this October for an Acoustic Tour! I wanted to do something different for you guys…performing some of my favorite songs in a way you’ve never seen or heard,” Pain said in an announcement on Instagram. T-Pain’s Acoustic Tour is reportedly inspired by his “Tiny Desk” performance, which he staged for NPR back in 2014. His performance quickly turned heads after Pain showcased his powerful vocals without alterations on live renditions of his hit singles.

Building on that viral video, Pain has performed a number of stripped down shows. Most recently, the artist appeared at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival, singing “Bartender” “Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin’),” and “Can’t Believe It.”

The 6-day Acoustic Tour will reportedly in San Francisco on Oct. 4, and will conclude in Washington DC on Oct. 30. Check out the full schedule and tour flyer here.