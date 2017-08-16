Once you enter the realm of R&B/Soul as an artist, your sex-loving freaky card has to stay valid and Tank, the Baron of The Bedroom, makes sure his is always up to date.

The budding actor of this year’s hit BET mini-series The New Edition Story (who played the iconic music executive Jheryl Busby to critical acclaim), returned to his music roots to release the steamy single “When We” off his forthcoming album Savage, that drips of sultriness and desire. “I wanted to be aggressive. Unapologetically aggressive too,” Tank says about his eighth studio album. “I just feel like for R&B music, especially my type of R&B, there needs to be some type of statement made. We can’t continue to speak softly in the hallways.”

A staunch protector of the R&B genre, the “Maybe I Deserve” singer believes it’s time to make some noise and step up the push for more light on his occupation. “In order for [R&B] to get some space we gonna have to move our elbows a little bit and be savages about it.” With seven previous solo projects behind him, a successful yet wild run with his band of brothers in R&B trio TGT (featuring Tyrese Gibson and Ginuwine), Tank just wants to create music that can fit in all formats of soul.

“[I wanted] to dedicate a project that’s part of all the playlists,” he says. “If Gucci is playing, add some Tank as well.” The album’s vibe is still in the pocket of what he deems his core has always been. “It’s a relationship record. That’s what my music is based on,” Tank reveals. “It’s about a woman. R&B has always been truthful because you just had to tell the truth to be heard.”

The video for “When We” takes a hardcore, visually stimulating approach to the dream-like sequence of fantasy foreplay that leads to the kind of sex your mind defines as epic. One can imagine what his 14-city Savage Tour will entail, once he hits stages across the country. Starting September 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, Tank will also give local acts in each location the chance to open his show.

“For R&B there aren’t a lot of stages and TV shows and radio bandwidth dedicated to [the genre], so I feel it’s my responsibility to create opportunity for new artists,” he says. “Every city I go to, every city, there will be a local opening act. I’m going on Instagram, giving them 60 seconds at #OpenForTankSavageTour and I’m looking. I’m picking them myself, I’m watching all these videos of men, women, groups, dogs, I don’t care who it is. If you barking R&B and I like you, you gonna get on that stage [Laughs].”

So if you are howling that old hound soul, get on IG and shine, because Tank is watching. Now peep the video above.