Tasha Cobbs Leonard Taps Nicki Minaj For Uplifting Collaboration, “I’m Getting Ready”
Nicki Minaj is far from a gospel artist, but she still holds God close to her heart. In fact, she recently stated that she listens to “old dancehall and gospel” more than all other types of music.
After tweeting that she wanted to work with holy songstress Tasha Cobbs Leonard, the powers that be made this historical collaboration happen. The two put their voices together on the uplifting track “I’m Getting Ready.”
The song is featured on Tasha’s newly released album Heart, Passion & Pursuit.
I swear I love you so damn much. This is me Tasha is @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/y7MKp2BKgp
— June Carter (@JunesMyx) March 28, 2017
THIS!!!! ‼️‼️‼️…. “Welcome with open arms fellow believers who don’t see things the way you do. And don’t jump all over them every time they do or say something you don’t agree with—even when it seems that they are strong on opinions but weak in the faith department. Remember, they have their own history to deal with. Treat them gently.” Romans 14:1 MSG #KingdomAgentsEverywhere #ImGettingReady #MyGirlSMASHED #IfeelJesusEveryTimeIHearIt #tears #IntoAllTheWorld #SheknowsGodBetterthanSomaYall #andHeKnowsHer!!!! Let's Go Boo!!!! @nickiminaj #heartpassionpursuit #UniversalSound #tashacobbsleonard #ASoundforEveryWorshipper #knowYourPurpose #andYourAssignment #idontcareaboutyourfeathers #firstandlasttimeimgonnaaddressthis #Commentonyourownpage #turningmineoff #iHavetoStudytoBringGodsWordTomorrow