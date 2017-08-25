Nicki Minaj is far from a gospel artist, but she still holds God close to her heart. In fact, she recently stated that she listens to “old dancehall and gospel” more than all other types of music.

After tweeting that she wanted to work with holy songstress Tasha Cobbs Leonard, the powers that be made this historical collaboration happen. The two put their voices together on the uplifting track “I’m Getting Ready.”

The song is featured on Tasha’s newly released album Heart, Passion & Pursuit.