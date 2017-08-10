Tate Kobang And Va$htie Are “Ready” For The Competition

Tate Kobang may not be on your radar yet. But son, the Baltimore native can actually spit, so pay attention. After being on the quiet side as of late, the 300 Entertainment signee returns this week with a hard screw-face single featuring Va$htie on “Ready.”

With a raw, neck-shaking backdrop laid down by Swizz Beatz, Kobang provides that dark energy that keeps the underworld, as well as raw hip-hop, alive. Here, Tate Kobang kicks ass and ask questions later.

“So who gon’ bring the heat now that the summer’s over?/Me/I’m burying a hundred pistols like a hundred soldiers/I used to pray I get a job to make my mother proud/I said, ‘Fuck it, I got a burner and a bunch of loud,” raps the Kobang.

Tate rose to fame with his 2015 single “Bank Rolls (Remix).” Since then, he’s released solid mixtapes such as Live Hazey and 2017’s Silent Waves.

Stream “Ready” below.