Taylor Bennett made his latest Soundcloud release a family affair with Chance The Rapper and The Social Experiment — and a host of other familiar names. In anticipation for his upcoming album, the Chicago rapper gave fans a collection of unreleased songs over the weekend.

Trust us when we say the stand out cut, “Gimme A Call,” is like a shot of holy Hennessy for your mind, body and spirit.

Taylor’s Throw Aways mixtape will only be available on Soundcloud for one week, so don’t miss your chance to awaken your soul.

