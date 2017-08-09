The return of fall’s biggest hits are borrowing an old TV shtick with entertaining results.

Released Wednesday (Aug. 9), the teaser to Star’s crossover episode with Empire will feature plenty of exchanges between the leads Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Carlotta Brown (Queen Latifah) and a performance of “You’re So Beautiful” a track by the Lyon family revamped to include Star actresses Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady.

Taking cues from both series, creator Lee Daniels says the idea of a mashup episode came from FOX. Empire is making their return to the small screen for their fourth season while Star is back for season two. Both series have been a fave in the FOX family making Daniels see the crossover episode as a “natural” act.

“It wasn’t the intent initially,” he said during his stop at TCA with Queen Latifah, showrunner Karen Gist and Benjamin Bratt last month. “Because they were two separate shows, but it seemed like the natural origin when Fox suggested it and I thought, ‘Wow,’ because I never saw Star as a part of Empire ever. It’s its own entity and another part of my life that I was trying to explore. But it sort of seemed logical.”

“I always saw us crossing over,” Latifah added via Deadline. “I don’t know what this guy’s talking about. That was in my brain from day one. I love the fact we come from different worlds and yet these shows can both remain autonomous and yet cross over because it does make sense. We both deal in the music industry, and many of our characters have checkered pasts or come from the streets where we could have met one another or come across each other somewhere and had some history, so to me it makes sense.”

Star’s elements tap into starting from the bottom, as opposed to the lavish lifestyle the character’s display on Empire. Different, but the same in drama, the series’ mashup will be led by Henson’s character taking an interest in the girl group. This season of Empire will bring the focus back to family togetherness and for Star, their growing status as well as a love triangle with guest star, Luke James.

The video above was directed by Chris Robinson (ATL, The New Edition Story) and will air on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m.

