Atlanta authorities are asking for help in finding out details behind the life of TeeTee Dangerfield, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a complex parking lot.

The Georgia News reports the 32-year-old’s body was discovered Monday (Jul. 31) morning outside of her vehicle in South Hampton Estates in College Park. Major Lance Patterson told the outlet that succumbed to her injures when she arrived to the hospital. Details are next to none about the shooting, but her family has been informed about her death.

“Detectives are out there right now following up on leads that have been coming in since then,” he said. Patterson added they haven’t declared the homicide a hate crime. “At this time we don’t have anything that’s telling us that, but we’re not ruling out any possible motive,” he added.

This year, trans people of color –mainly in the south–have fallen victim to the senseless murders. Atlanta teen Ava Le’Ray Barrin, 17, was killed in June after an argument with another trans woman, Jalen Breon Brown, turned fatal. Brown was later charged with her murder.

Members and supporters of the LGBTQ community marched in Atlanta this week against the Trump administration for barring trans service people from the military.

